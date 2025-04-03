What's the story

A bank employee in Lonavala was assaulted by workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for defending the use of Hindi in daily business transactions.

The incident happened at a Maharashtra Bank branch during MNS's ongoing campaign to enforce Marathi in both government and private sectors.

The bank worker's colleague was speaking to the MNS workers in Hindi when they asked him why he can't speak Marathi, since it is the state's official language.