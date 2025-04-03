Raj Thackeray party workers thrash banker for defending Hindi usage
What's the story
A bank employee in Lonavala was assaulted by workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for defending the use of Hindi in daily business transactions.
The incident happened at a Maharashtra Bank branch during MNS's ongoing campaign to enforce Marathi in both government and private sectors.
The bank worker's colleague was speaking to the MNS workers in Hindi when they asked him why he can't speak Marathi, since it is the state's official language.
Incident details
MNS workers demand Marathi-only policy at Maharashtra bank
During the exchange, the Marathi-speaking employee defended the use of Hindi, saying it didn't affect customer service.
This provoked the MNS workers, who then attacked him and dragged him out of the manager's office.
The party argued 99% of its customers are Maharashtrian, including elderly and rural consumers who may not understand Hindi.
They also referenced a Maharashtra government rule that mandates the use of Marathi in public and government establishments, which they believe has not been completely implemented.
Twitter Post
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Workers Thrash Bank Employee Over Marathi Language Use In Lonavala pic.twitter.com/eqIgZGWJaW— Pune First (@Pune_First) April 3, 2025
Confrontation details
MNS activists confront bank manager over language issue
In yet another case, MNS members accosted a nationalized bank's manager in Ambernath for failing to communicate in Marathi while dealing with customers.
The activists were seen banging the table and shouting at the manager, demanding he converse in Marathi.
However, the bank manager stood his ground and told them that as part of an All India Service, he was allowed to use any permissible language in official communications.
Statewide campaign
MNS's campaign to enforce Marathi usage
These incidents come after MNS chief Raj Thackeray's warning at his Gudi Padwa rally on March 30, reiterating the party's stance on making Marathi mandatory for official purposes.
After the rally, MNS workers launched a statewide campaign urging banks to adopt Marathi in their daily operations.
In Mumbai, they have reportedly given roses and stones to bank managers as symbolic warnings of potential consequences for non-compliance.