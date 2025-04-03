Waqf Amendment Bill passed in Lok Sabha with 288-232 votes
What's the story
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, to amend the law governing Waqf properties, was cleared by the Lok Sabha after a debate that stretched over 12 hours.
The bill was passed with a 288-232 vote around 2:00am on Thursday.
It will now be introduced in the Rajya Sabha later in the day.
Controversial provisions
Key provisions and opposition to the bill
The bill suggests radical amendments to the 1995 law, including compulsory two non-Muslim members in the Central Waqf Council and the Waqf Boards.
Only Muslims who have practiced Islam for five years will be allowed to donate properties to Waqf.
It also says government property recognized as Waqf will no longer belong to it, and local collectors will decide ownership.
Criticism
Opposition parties criticize Waqf Amendment Bill
Opposition has slammed the bill as unconstitutional, saying their recommendations were ignored by the Joint Parliamentary Committee constituted to examine it.
During the debate, the Congress accused the government of trying to "defame (and) disenfranchise minorities" and launch a "4D assault on the Constitution."
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi even staged a symbolic protest by tearing up a copy of the law, comparing himself to Gandhi's protest against British law in South Africa.
Defense
Government defends Waqf Amendment Bill
The government defended the bill, saying it was a property management issue and not a religious one.
It argued that large lands and properties had been taken over by Waqf due to Congress's appeasement politics, causing irregularities denying benefits to women and children.
Union Minister Amit Shah presented a list of properties given for Waqf, including temple land and other religions,' insisting they were not donated but "taken over."