Summarize Simplifying... In short For the first time in 60 years, Maharashtra's Legislative Assembly lacks a Leader of Opposition (LoP) due to a landslide victory by the Mahayuti alliance.

Despite the combined strength of opposition parties, they fell short of the required 29 seats to nominate an LoP, as per state legislature rules.

This election outcome, seen as a setback for political leaders Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, has sparked discussions about potential Chief Minister candidates. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Maharashtra Assembly elections caused a major upheaval

Mahayuti's clean sweep leaves Maharashtra Assembly without Leader of Opposition

By Snehil Singh 09:32 am Nov 24, 202409:32 am

What's the story The recent Maharashtra Assembly elections have caused a major upheaval in the state's politics. The ruling Mahayuti alliance—which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)—was elected decisively on November 23. The BJP bagged 132 seats, Shiv Sena 57, and the NCP 41.

Requirement unmet

No opposition party meets requirement for LoP nomination

This landslide victory has rendered the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly without a Leader of Opposition (LoP) for the first time in six decades. As per the provisions of the Salaries and Allowances of Leaders of Opposition in the State Legislature Act, a party needs to have at least 10% of the total seats (29 seats) to nominate a Leader of Opposition. However, no opposition party qualified.

Seat shortfall

Opposition parties fall short of seats for LoP nomination

The Shiv Sena (UBT), part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, won a mere 20 seats. The Congress won 16 seats, while Sharad Pawar's NCP could only win 10. Anant Kalse, former principal secretary (legislature), told TOI that "only if the opposition party has 28 elected members can it nominate the leader of opposition." He further stated that "there is no scope for Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP) to have a leader of opposition."

Rule clarification

LoP post can only be claimed by individual parties

Despite their combined strength being over the required number, rules state that only individual parties can stake a claim on the LoP post. This is similar to previous cases where the Congress's massive wins left no space for an LoP appointment. Not having an LoP isn't exclusive to Maharashtra; states like Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat also don't have the position due to similar reasons.

Political setback

Election results seen as setback for Pawar and Thackeray

The election results are viewed as a jolt to Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray after splits in their parties. Eknath Shinde's revolt against Uddhav Thackeray in June 2022 resulted in a split in Shiv Sena, while Ajit Pawar joined the ruling alliance in 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders have called these results "historic." Talks are rife on who will take the CM seat, with both Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde being strong contenders.