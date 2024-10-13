Mahayuti government 'cheating' women with income scheme: Sharad Pawar
Nationalist Congress party (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar has accused the Mahayuti coalition government of "cheating" women by introducing the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin income support scheme. Addressing a press conference, Pawar raised concerns over the absence of clarity on budgeting and financial provisions for sustainable funding of this scheme. He added his party wouldn't oppose it if "clear and separate" provisions were made.
Opposition releases 'White paper' on government's alleged failures
The press conference also witnessed the release of a "White paper" by the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)—which includes Pawar's faction of the NCP, Uddhav Thackeray's faction of the Shiv Sena and the Congress. The document lists alleged failures of the Maharashtra government on several issues including women's safety, farmer distress, and the collapse of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue.
Thackeray accuses government of setting fake narratives
Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Thackeray had also slammed the state government, alleging it was setting fake narratives through advertisements ahead of assembly elections. He also attacked the income support scheme, alleging it was an attempt to make people betray "Maharashtra dharma" by giving their own money (through the scheme). Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged women to be wary of some "step-brothers" trying to stall welfare schemes.
Fadnavis announces advance credit of scheme installments
Fadnavis also announced that the government is crediting the "Ladki Bahin" scheme installments for October and November in advance, anticipating the imposition of the election code. This means that the "Bhau Beej" for November will be credited into women's accounts in advance, he said. The state had allocated ₹46,000 crore to implement this scheme in its July budget.