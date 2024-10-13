Summarize Simplifying... In short Sharad Pawar, part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, has accused the Mahayuti government of deceiving women with its income support scheme.

Pawar raised concerns over the absence of clarity on budgeting

Mahayuti government 'cheating' women with income scheme: Sharad Pawar

By Chanshimla Varah 04:29 pm Oct 13, 202404:29 pm

What's the story Nationalist Congress party (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar has accused the Mahayuti coalition government of "cheating" women by introducing the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin income support scheme. Addressing a press conference, Pawar raised concerns over the absence of clarity on budgeting and financial provisions for sustainable funding of this scheme. He added his party wouldn't oppose it if "clear and separate" provisions were made.

White paper

Opposition releases 'White paper' on government's alleged failures

The press conference also witnessed the release of a "White paper" by the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)—which includes Pawar's faction of the NCP, Uddhav Thackeray's faction of the Shiv Sena and the Congress. The document lists alleged failures of the Maharashtra government on several issues including women's safety, farmer distress, and the collapse of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue.

Accusations

Thackeray accuses government of setting fake narratives

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Thackeray had also slammed the state government, alleging it was setting fake narratives through advertisements ahead of assembly elections. He also attacked the income support scheme, alleging it was an attempt to make people betray "Maharashtra dharma" by giving their own money (through the scheme). Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged women to be wary of some "step-brothers" trying to stall welfare schemes.

Scheme update

Fadnavis announces advance credit of scheme installments

Fadnavis also announced that the government is crediting the "Ladki Bahin" scheme installments for October and November in advance, anticipating the imposition of the election code. This means that the "Bhau Beej" for November will be credited into women's accounts in advance, he said. The state had allocated ₹46,000 crore to implement this scheme in its July budget.