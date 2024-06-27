In brief Simplifying... In brief The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA) over alleged inconsistencies in the NEET-UG 2024 exam's marks calculation and issues with OMR sheet distribution.

Amidst wider concerns about the fairness of the NEET model, an investigation into potential exam malpractices, including paper leaks and exam rigging, is underway by the court and the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Supreme Court issues notice to NTA

NEET row: SC notice to NTA over 'inconsistent' marks calculation

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:07 pm Jun 27, 202401:07 pm

What's the story The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to the National Testing Agency﻿ regarding alleged irregularities in the calculation of marks for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024. This came in response to a petition from a learning app claiming an "inconsistent" calculation of marks on Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets. The court has instructed NTA to respond by July 8, when the hearing will take place.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The petition highlights significant issues regarding the integrity of the NEET-UG exam conducted on May 5. The results, which were released on June 4, have become controversial due to claims of irregularities and malpractice. According to the petitioners, more than 1,500 students received grace marks, substantially affecting the overall rankings and fairness of the examination.

Petition details

Concerns raised over OMR sheet distribution

The petition also highlighted issues with the distribution of OMR sheets to NEET-UG 2024 examinees, alleging that several students did not receive them. A vacation bench of Justices Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti asked the NTA to provide a response regarding the time frame for raising grievances related to the OMR sheets. "Let us know if there is a timeline to provide the OMR sheets. As of now we will tag it. Let NTA seek instructions on this," it added.

Probe initiated

SC pulls up coaching centres

During the hearing, the bench also pulled up coaching centres, saying they have "no role to play." "This is one of the reasons where we see this role played by the coaching centres, bagpipers. They have hardly any role to play. Their obligation and duty...if they have discharged their service that is the end of the matter. They have not undertaken to see that everything that Centre is supposed to do....will be taken care by them," Justice Bhatti said.

Information

CBI investigating irregularities in NEET-UG 2024

Alongside the Supreme Court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been assigned to investigate various cases concerning the purported paper leak and exam manipulation. The CBI's inquiry extends across several states and has resulted in the interrogation of individuals and multiple arrests related to the case.

Parliament address

President Murmu's statement on exam row

Notably, during her address to a joint session of Parliament earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the government's commitment to investigating allegations of exam paper leaks. "If due to any reason, there is an obstruction in examinations it is not appropriate. Sanctity and transparency are a must in government recruitments and examinations," she said. "The government is committed to conducting a fair investigation...ensuring the most stringent punishment to those guilty in the recent incidents of paper leak," she added.