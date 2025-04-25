What's the story

Sydney Sweeney is set to star in the film adaptation of the popular video game Split Fiction.

Jon M Chu, known for his work in Crazy Rich Asians, will direct the movie.

According to Variety, the script is being written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the screenwriters behind Deadpool & Wolverine.

Sweeney will executive produce, and Chu's Electric Somewhere is a co-producer on the project.