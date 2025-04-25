Sydney Sweeney to lead Jon M Chu's 'Split Fiction' film
What's the story
Sydney Sweeney is set to star in the film adaptation of the popular video game Split Fiction.
Jon M Chu, known for his work in Crazy Rich Asians, will direct the movie.
According to Variety, the script is being written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the screenwriters behind Deadpool & Wolverine.
Sweeney will executive produce, and Chu's Electric Somewhere is a co-producer on the project.
Production
'Split Fiction' film production details revealed
Production on the Split Fiction film will be handled by Mike Goldberg and Dmitri M. Johnson's Story Kitchen, formerly dj2 Entertainment. They are currently shopping the talent package to studios.
Split Fiction, the video game, is a fantasy and sci-fi blend developed by Hazelight Studios and published by Electronic Arts.
It revolves around two authors, Mio and Zoe, who end up getting trapped in the worlds they created. The film adaptation is based on the same story.
Game details
'Split Fiction' likely to spark bidding war
The game has proved to be a commercial hit, selling over two million copies in its first week of release on March 6. The number continues to grow rapidly, Hazelight said.
The project has been luring top Hollywood studios, resulting in a bidding war for the talent package.
The interest highlights the latest trend of video game adaptations in Hollywood, with A Minecraft Movie hitting the ball out of the park recently.