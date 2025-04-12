'The Mummy' reboot: What to expect from Lee Cronin's version
What's the story
May Calamawy, famous for her performance in the Marvel series Moon Knight, has been cast in the upcoming reboot of The Mummy, directed by Lee Cronin.
The film, a co-production by Atomic Monster and Blumhouse, stars Veronica Falcon and May Elghety, as well.
While plot details are under wraps, Jack Reynor has been confirmed as the lead with Laia Costa as his wife.
The Mummy is currently in production in Ireland.
Director's vision
Cronin aims to create 'very ancient and very frightening' reboot
Director Cronin has said that he aspires to make a distinct reboot of The Mummy that would be "unlike any Mummy movie" audiences have witnessed.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said he aims to create something "very ancient and very frightening."
This follows the success of his 2023 horror fantasy movie Evil Dead Rise, which was his project with New Line Cinema.
Franchise history
'The Mummy' reboot: A new chapter in a long-running franchise
Notably, the upcoming Mummy reboot will be the third in the franchise's history.
The original film was released by Universal Pictures in 1932, starring Boris Karloff as Imhotep.
The franchise got its first reboot in 1999 with Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz in lead roles.
A second reboot happened in 2017 with Tom Cruise, but it flopped in the box office, halting further sequels.
The Mummy is set to hit theaters worldwide on April 17, 2026.