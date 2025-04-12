What's the story

May Calamawy, famous for her performance in the Marvel series Moon Knight, has been cast in the upcoming reboot of The Mummy, directed by Lee Cronin.

The film, a co-production by Atomic Monster and Blumhouse, stars Veronica Falcon and May Elghety, as well.

While plot details are under wraps, Jack Reynor has been confirmed as the lead with Laia Costa as his wife.

The Mummy is currently in production in Ireland.