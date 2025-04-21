What's the story

Famous Indian actor Ajith Kumar recently displayed his love for motorsport as he clinched second place at the prestigious Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium.

The feat was hailed as a major milestone for Indian motorsport by Kumar's manager, Suresh Chandra, on social media.

Chandra wrote, "A proud moment for Indian motorsport! #AjithKumar and his team secure a remarkable P2 podium finish at the prestigious Spa Francorchamps circuit in Belgium."