Ajith Kumar finishes second at Belgium's iconic racing event
What's the story
Famous Indian actor Ajith Kumar recently displayed his love for motorsport as he clinched second place at the prestigious Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium.
The feat was hailed as a major milestone for Indian motorsport by Kumar's manager, Suresh Chandra, on social media.
Chandra wrote, "A proud moment for Indian motorsport! #AjithKumar and his team secure a remarkable P2 podium finish at the prestigious Spa Francorchamps circuit in Belgium."
Twitter Post
Read Chandra's post
A proud moment for Indian motorsport!#AjithKumar and his team secure a remarkable P2 podium finish at the prestigious Spa Francorchamps circuit in Belgium. A testament to passion, precision, and perseverance on the global racing stage.#AjithKumar #AjithKumarRacing #AKRacing…— Suresh Chandra (@SureshChandraa) April 20, 2025
Celebration
Kumar applauded the winners
Chandra also posted a video of Kumar and his team celebrating their second-place finish on the podium.
In the video, Kumar was seen applauding the winners and then gracefully joining them.
The manager further added, "The crowd swells, and so does the love! People of Belgium form a beeline to meet their idol! In cinema and sports, #AK continues to spread positivity wherever he goes! A true global icon."
Twitter Post
People gathered to meet the superstar
The crowd swells, and so does the love!— Suresh Chandra (@SureshChandraa) April 20, 2025
People of Belgium form a beeline to meet their idol!
In cinema and sports, #AK continues to spread positivity wherever he goes!
A true global icon#AjithKumar #AjithKumarRacing #AKRacing #GT4Europe #SpaFrancorchamps #PodiumFinish #P2 pic.twitter.com/FPJn68ayMk
Praise
'Good Bad Ugly' director also praised Kumar's achievement
Adhik Ravichandran, who directed Kumar's latest film Good Bad Ugly, also took pride in the actor's achievement at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.
Ravichandran wrote that it was a reflection of their passion, precision, and dedication on the global racing stage.
Meanwhile, Kumar's last film has been doing better at the box office than his previous release, Vidaamuyarchi.
Twitter Post
Check out Ravichandran's post
A proud moment for Indian motorsport❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻#AjithKumar sir and his team secure a remarkable P2 podium finish at the prestigious Spa Francorchamps circuit in Belgium🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆A testament to passion, precision, and perseverance on the global racing… pic.twitter.com/neJRf11Ia9— Adhik Ravichandran (@Adhikravi) April 20, 2025