Who is Rakesh Maria, supercop star of Rohit Shetty's next?
What's the story
After the success of Singham Again, director Rohit Shetty is all set to helm another cop drama.
This time, the story is inspired by the life of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria.
The biopic, starring John Abraham, reportedly has a budget exceeding ₹100 crore.
It will trace Maria's rise from a Bandra boy to one of Mumbai's most respected top cops. Let's know more about him.
Maria's life
A look into the career of Mumbai's former top cop
Maria, a former Indian Police Officer, served as Mumbai Police Commissioner from 2014 to 2015.
Joining the force in 1981, he quickly rose through the ranks, known for his expertise in handling terrorism cases.
He led investigations into the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and solved several high-profile bombings.
Maria's dedication earned him multiple awards, including the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, before retiring in 2017 after 36 years of service.
Controversies
Maria's career has been surrounded by controversies
Maria, who was once at the center of a few controversies, including his involvement in the aftermath of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, has largely kept his personal life private.
He faced criticism from Vinita Kamte, widow of slain IPS officer Ashok Kamte, who alleged discrepancies in call records related to her husband's death during the 26/11 attacks.
Despite the allegations, Maria's family, including his wife Preeti and their two sons, has been a source of strength for him.
Film details
Shetty's cop film is rooted in truth: Report
The upcoming film will be close to reality.
An insider told Mid-Day, "Rohit always wanted to make a cop film rooted in truth. Rakesh Maria's life reads like a thriller. It's intense and has many high points, from his investigation of the 1993 Bombay blasts and the 26/11 attacks to his brush with the underworld."
"Maria and Shetty have been in talks for a while, and it's finally starting now."
"The film will trace the story of a Bandra boy."
Production details
Filming schedule and locations for the Maria biopic
The film's first schedule will revolve around Maria's initial days in the force, with some 150 crew members such as action coordinators, prosthetics experts, and a research team on standby.
A set replicating the Maharashtra ATS headquarters will also be erected.
Pinkvilla reported the biopic will be shot at 40 iconic spots in Mumbai, including locations like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dongri, and Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.