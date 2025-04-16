What's the story

After the success of Singham Again, director Rohit Shetty is all set to helm another cop drama.

This time, the story is inspired by the life of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria.

The biopic, starring John Abraham, reportedly has a budget exceeding ₹100 crore.

It will trace Maria's rise from a Bandra boy to one of Mumbai's most respected top cops. Let's know more about him.