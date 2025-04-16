How Ilaiyaraaja controversy impacted 'Good Bad Ugly' box office run
What's the story
The Tamil film Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan, has seen a dip in collections due to a controversy over using Ilaiyaraaja's songs.
Despite the strong opening and crossing the ₹100 crore mark on Monday, the film's earnings nearly halved on Tuesday.
According to Sacnilk, the film netted ₹108.3 crore in India, with an estimated collection of ₹7 crore on Tuesday (it had collected ₹15 crore on Monday).
Controversy
'Good Bad Ugly' controversy explained
Ilaiyaraaja, a stalwart of the Tamil film industry, had sent a legal notice to the producers of Good Bad Ugly. He had sought a written apology and ₹5 crore compensation for using his songs without permission.
A day after this uproar, the film's banner, Mythri Movie Makers, told Hindustan Times that they'd "done things by the book."
Producer Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar added, "We have taken permission from all the music labels required for the songs we used in the film."
Performance
'Good Bad Ugly' was released on April 10
Shankar noted that "labels hold the rights, so we have followed protocol and taken NOCs from them."
Good Bad Ugly, which was released on April 10, has been holding well despite the recent challenges.
The film narrates the story of a gangster, Red Dragon (Kumar), who seeks redemption to be with his wife, Ramya (Krishnan), and their son.
It has made ₹171.5 crore worldwide.
Now, hopefully, after the clarification from the makers, the movie will be back on track.