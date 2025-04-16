What's the story

The Tamil film Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan, has seen a dip in collections due to a controversy over using Ilaiyaraaja's songs.

Despite the strong opening and crossing the ₹100 crore mark on Monday, the film's earnings nearly halved on Tuesday.

According to Sacnilk, the film netted ₹108.3 crore in India, with an estimated collection of ₹7 crore on Tuesday (it had collected ₹15 crore on Monday).