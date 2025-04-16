What's the story

Former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein's trial for sexual assault charges began again on Tuesday (local time) with jury selection.

The proceeding began in a lower Manhattan courtroom, where Weinstein is accused of assaulting three women.

As the trial began, some 140 potential jurors were initially seen in Judge Curtis Farber's courtroom. Only about 40 were left by the end of the day after many were dismissed for expressing doubts about their ability to remain impartial.