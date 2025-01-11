California wildfires: What sparked blaze? Investigators explore multiple causes
What's the story
The Los Angeles wildfires, which have killed at least 11 and razed thousands of properties, are now being investigated.
The Pacific Palisades area, a famous celebrity enclave that is home to stars like Jamie Lee Curtis and Billy Crystal, has been especially hard hit.
Investigators have traced the fire's origin to an area behind a house on Piedra Morada Drive.
Investigation focus
Fire's origin and potential causes under scrutiny
John Lentini, owner of Scientific Fire Analysis, said investigators are mostly focused on finding out the fire's origin and cause, irrespective of its size.
Lightning, a common fire trigger in the US, has been ruled out as there have been no reports in the affected areas.
Other usual suspects like arson and utility line sparks are also being looked at but no official confirmation yet linking them to these fires.
Utility scrutiny
Utility company's role and legal obligations examined
Utility company Southern California Edison has filed a report with state regulators about the Eaton Fire near Pasadena. However, they found no evidence that their equipment was involved in the fire's ignition.
The report was filed after they received evidence preservation notices from insurance lawyers.
Under California law, utilities must report any incident potentially linked to wildfires to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), which investigates for any legal violations.
Weather forecast
Ongoing fires and future weather warnings
As of Friday, both the Eaton and Palisades fires continued with limited containment despite calmer winds and no forecasted rain.
Los Angeles Fire Chief Anthony Marrone noted that while a red flag warning was set to expire on Friday evening, another warning might be issued due to expected windy conditions on Monday.
Governor Gavin Newsom has launched an investigation into water pressure issues during firefighting efforts.