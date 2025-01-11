'Despicable charade...': Trump on unconditional discharge in hush money case
What's the story
United States President-elect Donald Trump was given an unconditional discharge on Friday in a high-profile hush money case.
The ruling comes after his conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.
The case revolved around a $130,000 payment allegedly made by Trump to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign, allegedly to suppress claims of an extramarital affair.
Legal battle
Trump criticizes trial, plans to appeal sentencing
Justice Juan Merchan cited presidential protections as the reason for Trump's unconditional discharge but emphasized that these protections do not erase the jury's verdict.
Reacting to the decision, Trump labeled the trial a "political witch hunt" and announced plans to appeal the sentencing.
He accused Democrats and the Biden-Harris administration of orchestrating a "pathetic, unAmerican" campaign against him.
Public response
Trump expresses dissatisfaction with legal process
Trump expressed his displeasure with the trial on TruthSocial, calling the charges "completely baseless, illegal, and fake." He slammed the judge and witness in his trial.
"That result alone proves that, as all Legal Scholars and Experts have said, THERE IS NO CASE," he wrote.
The trial started in 2016 and ended with Trump's conviction in May 2024. His lawyers tried delaying sentencing citing presidential immunity.
Court decision
Supreme Court clears way for Trump's sentencing
The US Supreme Court eventually cleared the way for sentencing earlier this week.
Appearing virtually from Florida during his sentencing hearing, Trump reiterated that he committed no crime and called the case an "embarrassment to New York."
Notably, he is the first former US president convicted of a felony.
Despite this, he maintains that the case was meant to damage his reputation and affect his electoral prospects.