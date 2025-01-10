Woman marries man; later realizes wedding was 'prank' for Instagram
What's the story
A Melbourne court has annulled a marriage after the bride alleged she was deceived into thinking their wedding was just a social media stunt.
The woman, whose identity has been withheld for legal reasons, said she believed the December 2023 ceremony was planned to increase her husband's Instagram following.
The couple met on a dating app in September 2023 and met face-to-face at a church the next day.
Unexpected ceremony
Bride's shock at discovering 'white party' was a wedding
The bride, in her mid-20s, and the groom, in his late 30s, stayed in touch for three months after they first met.
In December, she was invited by the groom to a "white party" in Sydney. However, on reaching the venue, she was "shocked" to learn it was a wedding ceremony.
The bride told the court she wanted to leave but her husband-to-be assured this was just "a simple prank" for Instagram content.
Counterclaims
Groom disputes bride's claims in court
She alleged she only learned about the legality of their "sham" wedding when her husband asked her to include his name on her application for permanent residency. She alleged he had set up the marriage for his own benefits.
The groom, who boasts 17,000 Instagram followers, denied being a social media influencer and contested the bride's allegations.
He testified that he had proposed to her only a day before their wedding and that she had moved into his home thereafter.
Judicial skepticism
Court questions bride's participation in civil ceremony
However, the court found inconsistencies in his testimony about their living arrangements and the timing of his proposal.
The judge observed the bride's religious background and wondered why she would agree to a civil instead of a church ceremony.
The court determined her participation under such circumstances "made no sense."
A notice of intention to marry had been signed on November 20, before the groom's alleged proposal, complicating the groom's story further.