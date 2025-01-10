'UK forces executed fighting-age Afghans, had passes for murder': Inquiry
What's the story
A public inquiry has exposed allegations of war crimes by the United Kingdom's special forces (UKSF) in Afghanistan.
The allegations were made during secret hearings and are based on testimonies from seven witnesses.
One witness, identified as N2107, who had access to operational information about the SAS's actions in Afghanistan in 2011, testified that he began to distrust official versions of how Afghans had died.
Witness testimonies
Witness accounts detail alleged misconduct by UKSF
The witness suggested that the UKSF seemed "beyond reproach" with a "golden pass allowing them to get away with murder."
The inquiry is specifically probing alleged UKSF crimes between 2010-2013.
These include killing unarmed Afghans, planting weapons on their bodies, falsifying reports, and covering up these crimes.
Another witness, identified as N1799, alleged that an SAS unit had been executing "fighting age males," dismissively referring to the dead as "flat packed."
Disturbing tactics
'Mr Wolf' tactic and Afghan mistreatment allegations
N1799 further detailed an incident where a pillow was allegedly placed over a victim's head before they were shot with a pistol.
He also claimed photos were taken of the deceased with weapons they didn't originally possess.
This tactic was colloquially known as "Mr Wolf," a reference to the film Pulp Fiction.
Separately, an UKSF member managing an Afghan Partner Unit reported Afghan counterparts felt mistreated by UKSF1, likening their treatment to being "treated like dogs."
Civilian accusations
Afghan families accuse UKSF of civilian murder campaign
Afghan families have accused the UK special forces of waging a "campaign of murder" against civilians.
They claim senior officers and personnel at the Ministry of Defence "sought to prevent adequate investigation."
No charges were made under Operation Northmoor, established in 2014 to investigate allegations of executions by special forces, including against children.
A subsequent Royal Military Police (RMP) investigation, dubbed Operation Cestro, resulted in three troops being sent to the Service Prosecuting Authority, although none of them were charged.