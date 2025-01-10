The witness suggested that the UKSF seemed "beyond reproach" with a "golden pass allowing them to get away with murder."

The inquiry is specifically probing alleged UKSF crimes between 2010-2013.

These include killing unarmed Afghans, planting weapons on their bodies, falsifying reports, and covering up these crimes.

Another witness, identified as N1799, alleged that an SAS unit had been executing "fighting age males," dismissively referring to the dead as "flat packed."