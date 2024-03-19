Next Article

By Riya Baibhawi 02:05 pm Mar 19, 202402:05 pm

What's the story Pakistan on Monday conducted two airstrikes in the provinces of Paktika and Khost in Afghanistan, increasing tensions between the two countries. Islamabad justified these attacks, which reportedly resulted in eight casualties, as a part of their "intelligence-based anti-terrorist operations." The strikes prompted retaliation from the Taliban government, which opened fire on Pakistani troops stationed along the border. Moreover, the Taliban cautioned that such actions could lead to severe repercussions beyond Pakistan's control.

Taliban's retaliation

Taliban strikes back, accuses Pakistan of sovereignty breach

On Tuesday, the Taliban responded to Pakistan's airstrikes by launching heavy artillery at Pakistani forces stationed near its border. Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesperson for the Taliban government, denounced the aerial attacks as an infringement on Afghanistan's sovereignty. The Afghan foreign ministry also summoned Pakistan's charge d'affaires and delivered a letter of protest against the incident.

Pakistan's justification

Pakistan justifies airstrikes on Afghan provinces

Meanwhile, Pakistan justified its attacks on Afghan provinces as countermeasure to a previous strike in North Waziristan that claimed the lives of seven Pakistani soldiers on Sunday. President Asif Ali Zardari had pledged retaliation for this attack, asserting that their sacrifice would not be forgotten and their deaths would be avenged. He asserted that Pakistan would not shy away from striking back if attacked within its borders or territory.

Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan

Surge in terror attacks in Pakistan tied to TTP

Attacks by Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a terrorist group allied with the Taliban, on Pakistani soil is one of the main issues that has deteriorated bilateral relations between the two neighboring nations. In 2023, Pakistan experienced a 17% increase in terrorist violence, with a total of 306 attacks that resulted in 693 fatalities. The escalating attacks suggest that the TTP and its affiliates are likely to continue their intensified terrorist campaign to "force" Pakistan into resuming dialog.

Bilateral relations

Other factors aggravating Pakistan-Afghanistan relations

Besides the TTP, other issues are also contributing to the strained relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Islamabad's decision last November to deport over 1.5 million Afghan refugees and migrants has been a major point of dispute. Bilal Karimi, spokesperson for the Afghan government, labeled this as an injustice contradicting norms of good neighborliness. Moreover, there is growing apprehension in Islamabad that the Taliban is attempting to cultivate closer ties with India, adding another layer of complexity to Pakistan-Afghanistan relations.

Taliban-India relations

Taliban's increasing interaction with India

Another factor that has affected the two countries' ties is the Taliban's growing proximity to India. On March 7, an Indian delegation led by Joint Secretary JP Singh engaged in comprehensive discussions with Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi about expanding bilateral Afghan-India relations, particularly regarding economic and transit matters. Following the meeting, Singh expressed New Delhi's interest in broadening political and economic cooperation with Afghanistan. This development has sparked concerns within Pakistan's military circles.