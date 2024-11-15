Summarize Simplifying... In short Protests erupted outside the Oxford Union over a debate on 'independent Kashmir', with British Hindu group, INSIGHT UK, objecting to the inclusion of speakers allegedly linked to extremist groups.



The protest was against a debate organized by the union

Indians protest outside Oxford Union over debate on 'independent Kashmir'

By Chanshimla Varah 11:44 am Nov 15, 202411:44 am

What's the story A group of Indian students staged a protest outside the Oxford Union in the United Kingdom on Thursday. The protest was against a debate organized by the union on the topic, "This House Believes in the Independent State of Kashmir." Protesters chanted, "It is known far and wide, Oxford Union stands on terrorists' side," as they condemned the debate for hosting speakers with alleged ties to terrorism.

Panelist controversy

Controversial panelists spark debate at Oxford Union

The panel in favor of Kashmiri independence comprised Dr. Muzzamil Ayyub Thakur, a leader of the Justice Foundation and Kashmir Freedom Movement, and Professor Zafar Khan, chairman of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Diplomatic Bureau. Those against it were Prem Shankar Jha, Yusuf Kundgol, and Siddhant Nagrath. The Oxford Union called the Kashmir issue "a parting gift of British colonial rule" that has plagued the subcontinent since 1947.

Formal objection

British Hindu group objects to Oxford Union's debate

INSIGHT UK, a British Hindu group, also formally objected to the debate. They raised concerns over alleged links of some speakers to terrorism. In a letter to the Oxford Union, they questioned the inclusion of Thakur and Khan over their alleged ties with extremist groups. The group cited investigations by Scotland Yard, the Charity Commission, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) into Thakur's organizations for terrorism links.

Terrorism allegations

INSIGHT UK links JKLF to violence against Kashmiri Hindus

INSIGHT UK also connected JKLF to violence against Kashmiri Hindus and a 1984 kidnapping in the UK. They contended that hosting this debate undermines principles of sovereignty and endorses violence. The group urged the Oxford Union to reconsider its choice of speakers, adding, "The invitation of speakers with alleged links to terrorism is particularly alarming and raises serious questions about the integrity of this debate."

