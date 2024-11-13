UK: Who's Justin Welby—Archbishop of Canterbury—who resigned after sex scandal
Justin Welby, the 105th Archbishop of Canterbury and spiritual leader of the Church of England and Anglican Communion, has resigned in the wake of a sexual abuse scandal. The controversy erupted after an independent investigation found Welby's failure to report abuse by John Smyth, a volunteer at Christian camps. The report revealed over 100 boys and young men in the United Kingdom, Zimbabwe, and South Africa were victims of Smyth's abuse.
Welby's initial response and eventual resignation
The investigation revealed that Welby knew about the abuse as far back as 2013 but did not inform authorities. At first, he defended himself by saying he was advised that police were already informed about Smyth's crimes. However, facing mounting criticism, Welby chose to resign. In his resignation statement, he said, "It is very clear that I must take personal and institutional responsibility for the long and retraumatizing period between 2013 and 2024."
Church of England's history with abuse allegations
The Church of England has a sordid history of abuse allegations. A government inquiry found 390 people linked to the church were convicted of child sexual abuse between the 1940s and 2018. The inquiry further stated the church's culture often protected accused clergy at the cost of victims. Notably, Welby was recognized for his work in reforming safeguarding policies and increasing accountability in the church during his tenure.
Process to select Welby's successor underway
The process of choosing Welby's successor has now begun, overseen by the Crown Nominations Commission. This body will recommend candidates to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who will advise King Charles III on the appointment. The commission includes members from different church bodies and a chair appointed by the prime minister.