Johannesburg: Fire in abandoned building sheltering homeless leaves 73 dead

World

Johannesburg: Fire in abandoned building sheltering homeless leaves 73 dead

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 31, 2023 | 05:28 pm 2 min read

A catastrophic fire in a five-story building in South Africa's Johannesburg claimed at least 73 lives, including seven children

A catastrophic fire in a five-story building in South Africa's Johannesburg claimed at least 73 lives, including seven children, and injured 52. Homeless people were reportedly using the abandoned building as a shelter during the current winter months. A locked security gate hindered escape, contributing to the high number of fatalities. Mgcini Tshwaku, a member of the city's mayoral committee for public safety, indicated that candles used for lighting inside the structure may have ignited the blaze, which erupted overnight.

Abandoned buildings controlled by criminal syndicates

Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said that search and recovery operations are ongoing. He said the area was previously a business district of Johannesburg, the country's economic hub. Later, with the onset of winter, the building was occupied mostly by undocumented migrants from other African countries. Authorities estimated that more than 80 shacks were set up in the building. These abandoned buildings located in inner-city neighborhoods are controlled by criminal syndicates, who force the occupants to pay them rent.

Search and recovery operations were underway

Makeshift structures, debris hindering rescue operations

Malaudzi added that because the building is not a formal accommodation, it was neglected, and makeshift construction and debris made it difficult for rescue operations. Lebogang Maile, the provincial lawmaker in charge of housing, said the area has a housing shortage, with 1.2 million people looking for a place to live. Meanwhile, the mayor declined to answer questions on who would take responsibility for the catastrophe, stating the government was dealing with the problem of cartels hijacking buildings.

One of deadliest fires worldwide in recent years

The bodies were charred beyond recognition. The youngest victim was reportedly under the age of two years. Mulaudzi said, "Over 20 years in the service, I've never come across something like this." The blaze was one of the deadliest fires worldwide in recent years. In December last year, a fuel tanker explosion near Johannesburg killed 34 people, while in June, flames tore through a dilapidated building in the city, killing two children under 10 who were locked in an apartment.

Share this timeline