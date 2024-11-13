Flights to Bali canceled after volcano spews ash cloud
Flights between Australia and Bali have been canceled by several airlines due to hazardous ash clouds from a nearby volcanic eruption. Qantas, Jetstar, and Virgin Australia warned travelers on Wednesday that ash from Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki posed a significant safety risk for air travel. The volcano recently released a massive ash column, reaching 9 kilometers high over the weekend, just a week after a previous eruption led to the tragic deaths of 10 people.
Volcanic ash could reach parts of northern Australia on Wednesday
Australia's Bureau of Meteorology cautioned that volcanic ash could reach parts of northern Australia on Wednesday. Jetstar announced that all flights to and from Bali would be canceled until 12:00 Australian Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday (04:00 GMT), while Virgin Australia canceled all Bali-bound flights on Wednesday. Jetstar also plans to deploy additional flights soon, utilizing its larger Boeing 787 aircraft to help transport more passengers between Bali and Australia.
Jazz festival in Indonesia also cancelled
The volcanic ash has also disrupted activities within Indonesia. A jazz festival in Labuan Bajo, roughly 600 kilometers from Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki, has been postponed to next year over safety concerns. Located on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," Indonesia experiences significant seismic activity, with around 130 active volcanoes. Past eruptions have similarly impacted air travel; in 2020, ash from Mount Merapi led to the temporary closure of an airport in Solo.