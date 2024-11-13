Summarize Simplifying... In short Due to a volcanic eruption in Indonesia, flights to and from Bali have been canceled, with Australia's Bureau of Meteorology warning that ash could reach northern Australia.

The eruption has also led to the postponement of a jazz festival in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia.

Airlines are planning additional flights to manage the situation once it's safe to resume operations. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

A volcano recently belched a massive ash column over the weekend

Flights to Bali canceled after volcano spews ash cloud

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:26 pm Nov 13, 202412:26 pm

What's the story Flights between Australia and Bali have been canceled by several airlines due to hazardous ash clouds from a nearby volcanic eruption. Qantas, Jetstar, and Virgin Australia warned travelers on Wednesday that ash from Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki posed a significant safety risk for air travel. The volcano recently released a massive ash column, reaching 9 kilometers high over the weekend, just a week after a previous eruption led to the tragic deaths of 10 people.

Eruption impact

Volcanic ash could reach parts of northern Australia on Wednesday

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology cautioned that volcanic ash could reach parts of northern Australia on Wednesday. Jetstar announced that all flights to and from Bali would be canceled until 12:00 Australian Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday (04:00 GMT), while Virgin Australia canceled all Bali-bound flights on Wednesday. Jetstar also plans to deploy additional flights soon, utilizing its larger Boeing 787 aircraft to help transport more passengers between Bali and Australia.

Ash effects

Jazz festival in Indonesia also cancelled

The volcanic ash has also disrupted activities within Indonesia. A jazz festival in Labuan Bajo, roughly 600 kilometers from Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki, has been postponed to next year over safety concerns. Located on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," Indonesia experiences significant seismic activity, with around 130 active volcanoes. Past eruptions have similarly impacted air travel; in 2020, ash from Mount Merapi led to the temporary closure of an airport in Solo.