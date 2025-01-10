Why California governor has deployed National Guard amid LA wildfires
What's the story
Governor Gavin Newsom has approved the deployment of the California National Guard to help tackle the wildfires in Southern California.
The move comes after Los Angeles County sought additional support to battle the fires and ensure public safety.
The deployment brings the total number of personnel on ground to 8,000, working in coordination with local and federal partners.
Destruction details
Wildfires ravage Southern California, thousands displaced
The wildfires, fanned by hurricane-force winds, have devastated regions including Pacific Palisades and Altadena. Thousands of structures have been destroyed and tens of thousands of residents displaced.
The Pacific Palisades fire alone has scorched over 19,000 acres, while the Altadena fire has consumed 13,000 acres.
A new fire broke out in West Hills on Thursday evening, quickly consuming over 900 acres.
Security measures
National Guard deployed to curb looting, ensure public safety
Governor Newsom has also warned that "looting will not be tolerated" in areas evacuated due to the fires.
The National Guard's Military Police Forces will be stationed at traffic control points to support law enforcement efforts and secure affected areas.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna announced plans for a mandatory curfew in fire-ravaged zones, including Eaton and Palisades fires, from 6:00pm to 6:00am pending legal processes for implementation.
Arrest
20 arrested in connection with theft and looting
So far, 20 people have been arrested in connection with theft and looting during the wildfires.
"If you want to...loot..commit burglary...engage in grand theft, if you want to engage in these internet scams where you're going to take advantage of people who are going to be seeking insurance and government benefits you will be arrested, you will be prosecuted and you will be punished to the fullest extent of the law," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said.
Response efforts
State and federal resources mobilized to fight wildfires
The state's emergency response includes nearly every part of government, with CAL FIRE coordinating efforts through the State Operation Center.
Over 6,200 firefighting personnel and more than 1,030 pieces of equipment are involved in battling the blazes.
President Joe Biden has pledged federal resources to aid California's response, calling it "the most widespread, devastating fire in California's history."
The fires have killed at least six people.