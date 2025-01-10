Evacuation alert mistakenly sent to 10M LA residents amid wildfires
An evacuation alert was mistakenly sent to nearly 10 million residents of the Los Angeles area, California, on Thursday afternoon.
The message, which was accompanied by a loud buzzing sound, warned of an evacuation due to wildfires.
However, it was meant only for those residing near the Kenneth Fire in Calabasas, Agoura Hills and West Hills.
Miscommunication
Alert was intended for residents near Kenneth Fire
Kevin McGowan, director of the Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management, confirmed the error.
"This warning was intended only for residents of Calabasas and Agoura Hills, and those within the West Hills community of Los Angeles," he said in a statement.
The alert caused panic among residents already anxious about ongoing wildfires.
The fires have forced an estimated 331,335 individuals to evacuate: 139,524 are under evacuation warnings and 191,811 are under evacuation orders, per CBS News.
Everyone in my newsroom got this alert… in Ktown, in NoHo, in Century City, in Manhattan beach.— Brittny Mejia (@brittny_mejia) January 9, 2025
Must have been sent in error, because there’s no way. pic.twitter.com/M4MlNfxBId
Firefighting efforts
Firefighters battle fast-moving blazes across Southern California
Many evacuees have taken shelter in shelters or with friends and family, causing hotels in places like Beverly Hills to fill up due to the influx of evacuees.
Firefighters are now battling fast-moving blazes, fueled by fierce winds, across Southern California.
Nearly 26,000 people and over 13,000 structures are under threat from the fires.
The region has seen little rainfall since May and is under moderate drought conditions, which could potentially worsen the situation further.
Celebrity impact
Celebrities among those affected by wildfires
The fires have also impacted celebrities including actress Mandy Moore, who evacuated her Altadena home with her family and pets.
Peggy Holter, a TV news producer from Pacific Palisades, recalled leaving behind personal belongings during her evacuation.
In Pacific Palisades, one of the hardest-hit areas, residents fled on foot as roads became impassable with abandoned vehicles blocking roads.