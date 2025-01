What's the story

Russia has launched a policy promising 100,000 rubles (approximately ₹81,000) to female students under 25 who give birth.

The initiative is currently open to full-time students in the Karelia region, The Moscow Times reported.

The move is similar to China and Japan's efforts to reverse falling birthrates.

The incentive comes as part of Russia's larger plan to tackle a demographic crisis characterized by a sharp decline in birth rates.