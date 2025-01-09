What's the story

Russia has launched a policy promising 100,000 rubles (approximately ₹81,000) to female students under 25 who give birth.

The initiative is currently open to full-time students in the Karelia region, The Moscow Times reported.

T﻿he move is similar to China and Japan's efforts to reverse falling birthrates.

The incentive comes as part of Russia's larger plan to tackle a demographic crisis characterized by a sharp decline in birth rates.