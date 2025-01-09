Prince William celebrates Kate's 43rd birthday with moving post
What's the story
Prince William has shared a touching tribute to his wife, Kate Middleton, on her 43rd birthday.
The Duke of Cambridge shared a new black-and-white photo of the Duchess on Instagram, taken by Matt Porteous.
In his message, he lauded her "remarkable" strength over the past year—a nod to her recent battle with cancer—and expressed pride on behalf of their three children: George, Charlotte, and Louis.
Health battle
Middleton's cancer journey and return to public life
Middleton announced in January 2024 that she was stepping back from royal duties for abdominal surgery. Later that year, amid swirling rumors about her absence, she revealed her cancer diagnosis.
In a video shared in March 2024, Middleton said she and William were managing the situation privately for their family's sake.
By September 2024, after completing chemotherapy, she announced being cancer-free and has since resumed public appearances.
Royal greetings
King Charles III extended birthday wishes to Middleton
King Charles III also sent birthday wishes to Middleton through Instagram Stories.
He and Queen Camilla wrote a joint message reading: "Happy Birthday to the Princess of Wales," with a cake emoji.
The royal family's public display of affection comes as they continue to deal with their personal challenges while carrying out their duties.