What's the story

Prince William has shared a touching tribute to his wife, Kate Middleton, on her 43rd birthday.

The Duke of Cambridge shared a new black-and-white photo of the Duchess on Instagram, taken by Matt Porteous.

In his message, he lauded her "remarkable" strength over the past year—a nod to her recent battle with cancer—and expressed pride on behalf of their three children: George, Charlotte, and Louis.