Meghan Markle-Harry open their home to friends amid LA wildfires
What's the story
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have reportedly opened their Montecito home to friends and family members displaced by the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles.
Their residence lies about 145km north of the affected area.
Despite potential evacuation warnings for their own mansion due to possible fire spread, they continue to provide shelter for those in need.
Community aid
Sussexes extend support through Archewell Foundation
Apart from offering shelter, the Sussexes are also looking at ways to help their community through their Archewell Foundation, reported People.
The foundation is actively looking for volunteer opportunities to help with mental health recovery for those who need immediate assistance and will help with long-term recovery efforts.
All donations received by the foundation are being put toward relief efforts.
Collaborative aid
Sussexes partner with World Central Kitchen for relief efforts
The Sussex family is also working with Chef Jose Andres's World Central Kitchen, a long-time partner of their Archewell Foundation, to further assist in relief efforts.
They have donated essentials like clothing and children's items.
On Thursday (January 9), they released a statement titled Southern California Fires on their official website, providing resources and suggestions for those looking to help the affected people.
Ongoing crisis
Wildfires continue to devastate Los Angeles County
Since Tuesday (January 7), several wildfires have been devastating Los Angeles County. The Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades and Malibu areas and the Eaton Fire in Pasadena and Altadena remain 0% contained.
The exact death toll from these fires remains unknown, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said during a press briefing on Thursday.
Call for action
Duchess of Sussex urges followers to help
Ahead of the potential evacuation news, Markle took to Instagram to share a video urging her fans and followers to assist others in need while also ensuring their own safety.
This call for action comes shortly after she shared the sad news of her rescued beagle's passing.
The Sussexes continue their efforts to provide aid and support during this ongoing crisis.