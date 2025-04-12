Riddhima Kapoor to debut with comic entertainer: Everything to know
What's the story
In an exciting development, comedian-actor Kapil Sharma will soon star in a new comedy film alongside Neetu Kapoor and her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.
Described as an "out-and-out comic entertainer," the yet-to-be-titled film will go on floors in Chandigarh by mid-April, according to Pinkvilla.
The project marks Sahni's Bollywood debut.
Actor's preparation
Sharma's transformation for new comedy film
For his next untitled comedy film, Sharma has gone through an incredible transformation.
"Kapil Sharma has gone lean for his next feature film, which will be directed by Ashish R Mohan (Khiladi 786), an insider told Pinkvilla.
"It's a situational comedy, and the makers have roped in a credible ensemble for the feature film."
"The makers are aiming to bring the film on the big screen and the title for now has been kept under wraps."
Ensemble cast
Sahni's showbiz experience and Kapoor's pivotal role
Kapoor will have an important role in the film "and is the key player in the middle of chaos," per the report.
Earlier, Sahni was featured in Netflix's Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, released in October 2024.
Meanwhile, Sharma is also working on the sequel to Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, expected to be released in the second half of 2025.