What's the story

Netflix is all set to adapt Jane Austen's classic novel Pride and Prejudice into a six-part limited series.

The streaming giant has announced the lead cast, which includes the likes of Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet, Olivia Colman as Mrs. Bennet, and Jack Lowden as Mr. Darcy.

The series will be penned by British novelist Dolly Alderton and directed by Euros Lyn.