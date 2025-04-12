Netflix's upcoming 'Pride and Prejudice' series: Cast, crew, thematic changes
What's the story
Netflix is all set to adapt Jane Austen's classic novel Pride and Prejudice into a six-part limited series.
The streaming giant has announced the lead cast, which includes the likes of Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet, Olivia Colman as Mrs. Bennet, and Jack Lowden as Mr. Darcy.
The series will be penned by British novelist Dolly Alderton and directed by Euros Lyn.
Plot details
What to expect from the new adaptation?
Netflix has revealed that the series will be a "faithful, classic adaptation of the novel." An excited Alderton called the story "the blueprint for romantic comedy."
The story follows Elizabeth Bennet, the second of five daughters, in a Regency-era setting. Her mother is keen to marry her off.
Things get complicated when Elizabeth meets the aloof Mr. Darcy, who seems uninterested in her at first.
So, OG book fans can look forward to a detailed retelling of the cult novel.
Production team
Netflix aims to target both old and potential fans
Alderton, famous for her 2018 memoir Everything I Know About Love, will be writing the series. Her memoir was adapted into a BBC series in 2022.
Meanwhile, Lyn, who has directed two seasons of Netflix's hit Heartstopper, will be at the helm of the project.
A press release claimed, "Dolly will bring to life Jane Austen's iconic story for audiences that cherish it, whilst inspiring a new generation to fall in love with Austen for the first time."
Production timeline
No release date yet for 'Pride and Prejudice' series
The production of Pride and Prejudice will start in the United Kingdom later this year. However, no official release date has been announced yet.
The series is one of the many adaptations of Austen's beloved novel, which has been interpreted for the screen many times over the past two centuries.
The famous 2005 film adaptation starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.