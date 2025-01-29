Leaked UK government report shows 'Hindu nationalism' among new threats
What's the story
A confidential United Kingdom Home Office report that was leaked has listed Hindu nationalist extremism and Khalistani extremism among nine newly identified national security threats.
This is the first time Hindutva, often referred to as Hindu nationalism, has been flagged as an "ideology of concern" in the UK.
The report's release comes after the 2022 Leicester clashes between British Hindus and Muslims after an India-Pakistan cricket match.
Threat analysis
Commission identifies 9 emerging extremist threats
The commission, set up by UK Home Department Secretary of State Yvette Cooper in August 2024, was assigned the responsibility of identifying emerging extremist threats.
The leaked report, accessed by think tank 'Policy Exchange,' names nine such threats that need to be addressed.
They include Islamist extremism, extreme right-wing extremism, extreme misogyny, pro-Khalistan extremism, Hindu nationalist extremism, environmental extremism, left-wing anarchist extremism, single-issue extremism and conspiracy theories.
Report
What the report said on Hindutva
"Hindu nationalist extremism is an extremist ideology that advocates for Hindu supremacy and seeks to transform India into an ethno-religious Hindu state," the report said.
"Hindutva is a political movement distinct from Hinduism which advocates for the hegemony of Indian Hindus and the establishment of a monolithic Hindu Rastra or state in India."
"Tensions between Hindu and Muslim communities...are still evident and the events in Leicester show how disinformation can play a role in offline action," it added.
Extremist activities
Report highlights concerns over pro-Khalistan supporters
The report highlights concerns over pro-Khalistan supporters calling for violence for their cause.
It notes that some people associated with the Khalistani movement are propagating messages demonizing Muslim communities and pushing conspiracy theories of Britain and India colluding against Sikhs.
The document also notes concerns over India's purported role in violence against Sikhs abroad, especially in Canada and the United States.