What's the story

A confidential United Kingdom Home Office report that was leaked has listed Hindu nationalist extremism and Khalistani extremism among nine newly identified national security threats.

This is the first time Hindutva, often referred to as Hindu nationalism, has been flagged as an "ideology of concern" in the UK.

The report's release comes after the 2022 Leicester clashes between British Hindus and Muslims after an India-Pakistan cricket match.