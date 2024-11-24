Summarize Simplifying... In short Mysterious drones have been sighted over US airbases, including RAF Lakenheath, a potential target in the UK-Russia conflict due to its planned housing of US nuclear warheads.

Amid rising tensions following Russia's threat to the UK and Ukraine's use of British and American missiles against Russia, the US Air Force and the British Ministry of Defence are closely monitoring the situation, ensuring the safety of base residents and critical infrastructure. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The mystery drones were of varying sizes

Mystery drones spotted over US airbases amid Russia-UK tensions

By Snehil Singh 01:08 pm Nov 24, 202401:08 pm

What's the story A fleet of unidentified drones was spotted over three United States airbases in the United Kingdom between November 20 and 22. The bases include Royal Air Force (RAF) Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall, and RAF Feltwell. The drones were described as "small unmanned aerial systems" with varying sizes and configurations. It remains unclear if these drones were operated by a hostile entity.

Rising tensions

Drone sightings coincide with heightened UK-Russia tensions

The drone incidents come amid heightened tension after Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened the UK and after Ukraine used British and American long-range missiles to strike Russian territory for the first time. Recently, Putin also revised Russia's nuclear doctrine to permit the use of nuclear weapons in response to conventional strikes backed by nuclear powers.

Potential target

RAF Lakenheath: A potential target in UK-Russia conflict

RAF Lakenheath has previously been highlighted as a potential target should Russia ever launch a direct missile attack on the UK. This is because plans are underway to house US nuclear warheads for the first time in 15 years. The base houses the US Air Force's 48th Fighter Wing, which includes F-15 and F35A fighter jets. These aircraft would be critical in any US or North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) military operations in Europe.

Official response

US Air Force and British Ministry of Defence respond

There were also unconfirmed reports of F-15E Strike Eagles being deployed to intercept the drones. However, the US Air Force did not comment on whether defense mechanisms were activated. A spokesperson said that "the UASs were actively monitored" and did not impact base residents or critical infrastructure. The British Ministry of Defence emphasized its commitment to security at defense sites, including counter-drone capabilities.