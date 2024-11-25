Summarize Simplifying... In short An Indian woman named Harshita was allegedly killed by her husband, Pankaj Lamba, in the UK over dowry issues.

Harshita had previously filed a complaint against Pankaj for abuse, and her family now suspects that he has fled to India.

Harshita had previously filed a complaint against Pankaj for abuse, and her family now suspects that he has fled to India.

The UK police are currently searching for Pankaj and are working to return Harshita's body to India.

The woman was married to Pankaj Lamba

Indian woman killed in UK allegedly by husband over dowry

By Snehil Singh 07:07 pm Nov 25, 202407:07 pm

What's the story A 24-year-old Indian woman, Harshita Brella, was discovered dead in the trunk of a car in East London on November 14. Her family blames her husband, Pankaj Lamba, for her death owing to persistent dowry demands. Harshita's sister, Sonia Brella, said that despite giving a hefty dowry at the time of marriage on March 22, Lamba kept demanding more.

Investigation underway

Harshita's body discovered in car, husband prime suspect

Harshita's body was found in a car parked on Brisbane Road in Ilford, which had been driven some 145 km away from Corby. Northamptonshire Police have identified Pankaj Lamba as the prime suspect and are looking for him for questioning. Harshita was last seen alive on November 10 with her husband near a boating lake in Corby.

Past incident

Harshita filed complaint against Pankaj for abuse

Sonia Brella narrated an incident on August 29 when Harshita complained against Pankaj for abuse. "Harshita's husband assaulted her on August 29, and she filed a case against him," Sonia said. However, Pankaj allegedly paid a fine and was released on bail without Harshita's knowledge.

Suspicions arise

Family suspects Pankaj has fled to India

Sonia further said their father had to sell off property to fulfill the dowry demands of Pankaj's family. She believes Pankaj fled to India and is hiding in the country. "I am sure that Pankaj has fled from the UK to India and is hiding somewhere here," Sonia said. The UK police told the family it would take one to two weeks to bring Harshita's body to India.