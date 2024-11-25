Indian woman killed in UK allegedly by husband over dowry
A 24-year-old Indian woman, Harshita Brella, was discovered dead in the trunk of a car in East London on November 14. Her family blames her husband, Pankaj Lamba, for her death owing to persistent dowry demands. Harshita's sister, Sonia Brella, said that despite giving a hefty dowry at the time of marriage on March 22, Lamba kept demanding more.
Harshita's body discovered in car, husband prime suspect
Harshita's body was found in a car parked on Brisbane Road in Ilford, which had been driven some 145 km away from Corby. Northamptonshire Police have identified Pankaj Lamba as the prime suspect and are looking for him for questioning. Harshita was last seen alive on November 10 with her husband near a boating lake in Corby.
Harshita filed complaint against Pankaj for abuse
Sonia Brella narrated an incident on August 29 when Harshita complained against Pankaj for abuse. "Harshita's husband assaulted her on August 29, and she filed a case against him," Sonia said. However, Pankaj allegedly paid a fine and was released on bail without Harshita's knowledge.
Family suspects Pankaj has fled to India
Sonia further said their father had to sell off property to fulfill the dowry demands of Pankaj's family. She believes Pankaj fled to India and is hiding in the country. "I am sure that Pankaj has fled from the UK to India and is hiding somewhere here," Sonia said. The UK police told the family it would take one to two weeks to bring Harshita's body to India.