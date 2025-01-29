What's the story

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he is ready for peace talks with Ukraine, but ruled out direct negotiations with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Calling Zelensky "illegitimate," Putin justified his position on the grounds that Zelensky's presidential term had expired during martial law.

However, he did offer a concession saying, "If (Zelensky) wants to participate in the negotiations, I will allocate people to take part."