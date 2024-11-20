US embassy in Kyiv shuts down as airstrike threat looms
The United States Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, has temporarily suspended operations amid a possible major air attack. The embassy released a statement on Wednesday directing staff to "shelter in place." "Out of an abundance of caution, the embassy will be closed and embassy employees are being instructed to shelter in place," the embassy's website read.
US citizens in Ukraine advised to prepare for immediate action
US citizens living in Ukraine have been advised to be ready to take immediate action if air raid alarms are sounded. The embassy has advised them to stay updated through local news sources and learn about nearby shelter facilities. An emergency contact number, +380 44 521 50 00, has also been issued for assistance during this time of heightened tension.
Ukraine deploys US-supplied missiles, Russia warns retaliation
The alert comes after Ukraine used US-supplied ATACMS missiles against Russian targets. The Joe Biden administration recently approved Ukraine's use of the long-range missiles, a step that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had long pushed for as part of his "Victory Plan." After the missile strikes, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the use of ATACMS missiles marked a new phase in the conflict. "We will be taking this as...qualitatively new phase of the Western war against Russia," warned Lavrov.