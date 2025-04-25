Remember Nikki Glaser? She's back as host for Golden Globes
What's the story
The 83rd Golden Globes will take place on January 11, 2026, at 8:00pm ET/5:30am IST.
The ceremony will be held live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
This year, the event has moved from its customary first weekend of January to the second weekend.
The nominations for the prestigious event will be announced on December 8, 2025.
Comedian Nikki Glaser, who made history as the first woman to solo-host the 2025 Golden Globes, will return for 2026.
Streaming details
Golden Globes to be streamed on CBS and Paramount+
The 83rd Golden Globes will be live telecast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ in the US.
This is the second year of a five-year deal between CBS/Paramount and Dick Clark Productions, which produces the Golden Globes and the American Music Awards.
Last year's Golden Globes garnered an average of 9.3 million viewers, a slight dip from 9.4 million in 2024, as per Nielsen.
Awards calendar
Golden Globes 2026 to be part of busy awards season
The Golden Globes announcement comes as the 2026 awards season calendar starts to take shape.
The Oscars are set to air on March 15, on ABC; the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards will hold their 32nd annual ceremony on March 1, telecast on Netflix; and the Producers Guild Awards (PGA) ceremony is set for February 28.
