What's the story

The 83rd Golden Globes will take place on January 11, 2026, at 8:00pm ET/5:30am IST.

The ceremony will be held live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

This year, the event has moved from its customary first weekend of January to the second weekend.

The nominations for the prestigious event will be announced on December 8, 2025.

Comedian Nikki Glaser, who made history as the first woman to solo-host the 2025 Golden Globes, will return for 2026.