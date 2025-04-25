Aamir Khan in talks with Mythri for pan-India masala movie
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has been quite vocal about his dream to make the epic Mahabharat into a multi-part film series.
In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he confirmed plans to begin the project in 2025; however, it is unclear if Khan will star in it.
Apart from this monumental task, Khan is also in talks with Mythri Movie Makers, the Hyderabad-based studio behind the successful Pushpa franchise, to star in a pan-India film, reports Mid-Day.
Film commitments
'With Aamir, they want to roll an out-and-out mainstream film'
While the Mahabharat adaptation is a mammoth project, Khan has suggested that it will be helmed by multiple directors to expedite the process.
This will open up the schedule for him to collaborate with Mythri Movie Makers.
An insider revealed to Mid-Day, "As seen in Pushpa, their cinematic language includes stylized action and dialogue-baazi. With Aamir, they want to roll an out-and-out mainstream film, which will mark his attempt at a masala movie after so long."
Production timeline
Khan's decision will come after 'Sitaare Zameen Par' release
The source added that Khan, who is known for how dedicated he is with films, will decide on the Mythri project only after Sitaare Zameen Par releases.
If everything goes well, pre-production on this new project could start in early 2026.
Meanwhile, reports claim that Khan's upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par, will release in theaters on June 20.
Directed by RS Prasanna, the film has Khan playing a basketball coach training a team of players with intellectual disabilities.