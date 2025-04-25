What's the story

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has been quite vocal about his dream to make the epic Mahabharat into a multi-part film series.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he confirmed plans to begin the project in 2025; however, it is unclear if Khan will star in it.

Apart from this monumental task, Khan is also in talks with Mythri Movie Makers, the Hyderabad-based studio behind the successful Pushpa franchise, to star in a pan-India film, reports Mid-Day.