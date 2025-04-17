What's the story

After a brief hiatus from acting, Aamir Khan is all set to make his much-anticipated silver screen return with Sitaare Zameen Par.

Directed by RS Prasanna, the slice-of-life sports drama has been locked for a June 20, 2025, release, as per Pinkvilla.

Initially, speculations were rife about a May 30 release, but Khan's team has apparently opted for June 20 to get a two-week clear run at the box office.