Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' to release on June 20?
What's the story
After a brief hiatus from acting, Aamir Khan is all set to make his much-anticipated silver screen return with Sitaare Zameen Par.
Directed by RS Prasanna, the slice-of-life sports drama has been locked for a June 20, 2025, release, as per Pinkvilla.
Initially, speculations were rife about a May 30 release, but Khan's team has apparently opted for June 20 to get a two-week clear run at the box office.
Marketing strategy
'Sitaare Zameen Par' trailer to be attached to 'Raid 2'
An insider told the aforementioned portal that the final edit for Sitaare Zameen Par is done, and Khan's now focused on marketing the film well.
"Aamir strongly believes in the content of Sitaare Zameen Par, as it rides on his formula of laughter-emotion-drama," the source shared.
Theatrical trailer of the film will be released in about two weeks, reportedly, and will be attached to prints of Raid 2. The Ajay Devgn film releases on May 1, 2025.
Upcoming ventures
Khan's future projects and productions
Apart from Sitaare Zameen Par, Khan is in talks for multiple films, including a Rajkumar Santoshi-comedy and a superhero film with Lokesh Kanagaraj.
He is expected to finalize his next project after the Prasanna directorial within a month.
Separately, Khan is also producing Lahore: 1947 with Sunny Deol in the lead, which is slated to release in the second half of 2025.