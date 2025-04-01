What's the story

The popular Tamil romantic comedy film Sachein, featuring Vijay and Genelia D'Souza, is all set to be re-released on April 18.

The film, which was originally released in 2005, is a remake of the Telugu movie Neetho.

Despite the original film not doing wonders at the box office, Sachein became a commercial success, further solidifying the career of composer Devi Sri Prasad (DSP).