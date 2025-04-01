Vijay-Genelia's 'Sachein' returns to theaters on April 18
What's the story
The popular Tamil romantic comedy film Sachein, featuring Vijay and Genelia D'Souza, is all set to be re-released on April 18.
The film, which was originally released in 2005, is a remake of the Telugu movie Neetho.
Despite the original film not doing wonders at the box office, Sachein became a commercial success, further solidifying the career of composer Devi Sri Prasad (DSP).
Music success
'Sachein' soundtrack was a major hit
The soundtrack of Sachein, composed by DSP, was a major contributor to the film's success.
One of the highlights was when DSP got Vijay to lend his voice to the energetic track Vaadi Vaadi, which turned out to be a massive dance hit.
Other numbers like Dai Dai Dai Kattikkoda, Kanmoodi Thirakumbothu, and Gundu Manga Thoppukkulle quickly topped music charts and won audiences.
Film details
'Sachein' marked Bipasha Basu's Tamil debut
Directed by John Mahendran, Sachein marked Bipasha Basu's Tamil debut. The film also starred Vadivelu, Santhanam, and the late Raghuvaran in pivotal roles.
Set against a college backdrop, Vijay played the charming titular character and D'Souza played his love interest, Shalini.
Meanwhile, DSP continues to captivate the audience with his live performances. He recently had great shows in Bengaluru and Vizag.