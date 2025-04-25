Here's how you can watch Pope Francis's funeral live
What's the story
Pope Francis, who died aged 88 on April 21, will be buried on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in a ceremony at St. Peter's Square.
His body is now lying in an open casket at St. Peter's Basilica, attired in red robes, a bishop's miter, and holding a rosary, the Vatican confirmed.
This way, visitors can pay their last respects before the funeral. The burial will take place at the Papal Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore.
Broadcast details
Funeral time and live streaming options
The funeral of Pope Francis will start at 10:00am local time in Rome (4:00am EST/1:30pm IST).
For those who can't attend in person, a number of networks will be live-streaming the event. NBC and Peacock will offer live coverage along with CBS, CNN, and ABC.
Other platforms, including The New York Times, Disney+, Hulu, and the Vatican News YouTube channel, will also stream the funeral live.
International coverage
Global broadcasting of Pope Francis's funeral
Pope Francis's funeral will be telecast globally for people across countries to pay their respects.
In the UK, BBC or Sky News will telecast the ceremony. Canadians can tune into CBC Television and CTV, while Globo News and CNN Brasil will air it in Brazil.
Spanish viewers can watch on Television Espanola's channel 24 Horas.
All the online options would be available for Indian viewers.
Ceremony details
Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re will lead the funeral mass
Many cardinals, archbishops, patriarchs, bishops, and priests will attend the funeral.
The funeral Mass will be led by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the dean of the College of Cardinals.
Pope Francis had revised certain rituals for papal funerals late last year, including reducing the number of coffins used and permitting burial outside St. Peter's Basilica.
After the Mass, there will be a Eucharistic celebration, and the ceremony will end with the Ultima commendatio (final commendation) and Valedictio (parting phrase).
Burial site
Pope Francis's final resting place
The Ultima commendatio and Valedictio will begin the Novemdiales, or nine-day mourning period.
Pope Francis's body will be laid to rest in the Papal Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, as per his final wish.
This decision mirrors his wish for a simpler and more humble burial.
Thereafter, the conclave will begin to elect the next Pope.