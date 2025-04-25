What's the story

Pope Francis, who died aged 88 on April 21, will be buried on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in a ceremony at St. Peter's Square.

His body is now lying in an open casket at St. Peter's Basilica, attired in red robes, a bishop's miter, and holding a rosary, the Vatican confirmed.

This way, visitors can pay their last respects before the funeral. The burial will take place at the Papal Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore.