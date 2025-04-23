Pope's coffin arrives at St. Peter's Basilica ahead of funeral
What's the story
Pope Francis's body has been moved to St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City, where it will be on display for three days before his Saturday funeral.
A prayer service was conducted at the basilica on Wednesday by Camerlengo Kevin Joseph Farrell, the cardinal in charge of organizing the pope's funeral and the upcoming conclave.
Pope Francis's coffin has been placed at the Altar of the Confessio.
Journey
Procession to St. Peter's Basilica
As Pope Francis's coffin was brought into the basilica at 9:30am local time, bells tolled slowly and mourners outside applauded.
Camerlengo Farrell then conducted a short service at the chapel of Casa Santa Marta, thanking God for "countless gifts that he bestowed on the Christian people through His servant Pope Francis."
He prayed for "an eternal home in the kingdom of heaven" for the late pope.
Access
Public viewing begins after private service
The basilica will be open for visitors to pay their respects to the pope on Wednesday until midnight, Thursday from 7:00am to midnight local time, and Friday from 7:00am to 7:00pm local time.
Pope Francis's funeral will be held on Saturday at 10:00am local time, six days after his death.
The last papal funeral, for Pope Benedict XVI in 2023, was also held six days after his death.
Final rites
Funeral to be held in St. Peter's Square
The Vatican said Francis's funeral will take place outside in St. Peter's Square.
A number of foreign leaders, including US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, are expected to attend the funeral.
The Pope passed away on Easter Monday following a stroke and subsequent irreversible heart failure.
He was 88.