Who is Putin's 'secret' son Ivan, pictured for 1st time
What's the story
A photo of Ivan Vladimirovich Putin, the alleged "secret son" of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his former girlfriend Alina Kabaeva, has emerged.
The image was posted by an anti-Kremlin Telegram channel called VChK-OGPU.
The boy, reportedly the son of the former rhythmic gymnast Kabaeva, has been mostly hidden from public view.
Security measures
Ivan's life under strict security measures
According to VChK-OGPU, Ivan resembles a young Putin.
Calling him "probably the loneliest boy in Russia," the channel said the boy "hardly communicates with other children, spending all his time with guards, governesses, and teachers."
Ivan also has a younger brother, Vladimir Junior, who is now four years old and was not shown in the released photos.
The boys reportedly live out of public view behind Putin's high-security palace walls.
Family
Putin's family: A glimpse into his personal life
Putin has never acknowledged the small family he shares with Kabaeva.
But five months ago, he mentioned seeing fairy tale movies with "my little ones."
Putin also has two daughters with his former wife, Lyudmila Shkrebneva; both daughters are in their 30s now.
Maria was born in 1985, while Katerina was born in 1986.
According to Shkrebneva's statement on Putin's government website, he is a loving father who has always spoiled his children, while she had to discipline them.
Daughters' lives
Putin's daughters: Their lives beyond the Kremlin
Maria and Katerina, Putin's daughters from his marriage to Shkrebneva, lived under false names while studying at university.
Maria, who studied biology, is now a medical researcher; Katerina, who studied Asian Studies, is an acrobatic dancer and a tech executive.
According to Business Insider, he has another daughter, supposedly the result of an affair with his former cleaning lady, Svetlana Krivonogikh.