Fans cried for Mihir: Amar Upadhyay recalls 'Kyunki Saas...' mania

Upadhyay shared, "I always wanted to experience the love of the audience and stardom and after playing Mihir, it happened to me." "When I used to go to public places after Mihir's death in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, people would mob me. Bahot bhayankar response hota tha logon ka." "Log rote the gale milte the zabardasti peeche pad jaate the, tumko wapas aana chahiye, tumhe kyun maar diya?"

Lasting impact

People still call me Mihir, reveals the actor

Upadhyay also revealed that the love from fans has not diminished over the years. He said, "People still call me Mihir...even kids who were born after the show and the kids who have not watched it." "They also call me Mihir and when I ask them why do you call me Mihir, they tell me their moms call me Mihir." The reboot, which airs on Star Plus, also stars Smriti Irani and Hiten Tejwani, among several other original cast members.