'Kyunki Saas...' reboot: Cast, plot, and release date

The iconic television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is ready to charm viewers once again! The new season will premiere on Tuesday at 10:30pm on Star Plus . It will also be available to stream on JioHotstar . The reboot will continue the story of the Virani family with a focus on Tulsi ( Smriti Irani ) and Mihir's ( Amar Upadhyay ) children. Here's everything to know.

Plot details Mouni Roy, Pulkit Samrat might be seen, too The reboot will follow the lives of Tulsi and Mihir's children, Angad, Pari, and Hrithik. Their love stories and struggles will be at the forefront of the narrative. The show may also feature a cameo from Mouni Roy. Karishma Tanna and Pulkit Samrat are also reportedly making special appearances. Samrat, Roy, and Tanna shot to nationwide fame through their work on the show in the early 2000s.

Cast details Original cast members Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan return The reboot will also see the return of original cast members Ritu Chaudhary, Shakti Anand, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, and Ketaki Dave. New faces joining the show include Rohit Suchanti as Angad, Shagun Sharma as Pari, Aman Gandhi as Hrithik, and Tanisha Mehta as Vrinda Patel (Angad's love interest). The original series aired from 2000 to 2008 on Star Plus and is available for streaming on JioHotstar.