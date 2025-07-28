Adani Green's Q1 profit surges 60% to ₹713cr

Adani Green Energy, an Adani Group company, has reported a strong 60% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of FY26. The company's net profit stood at ₹713 crore, up from ₹446 crore in the same period last year. The impressive growth is mainly due to a 31% increase in revenue from power supply, which rose to ₹3,312 crore in Q1 FY26 from ₹2,528 crore during the same period last fiscal.

Financial performance Total income rises to ₹4,006 crore Adani Green's total income for the quarter also witnessed a major jump, standing at ₹4,006 crore. This is a 29% increase from ₹3,112 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. The company also earned ₹429 crore from the sale of goods/equipment and related services. On the operational front, its renewable energy (RE) capacity grew by 45% YoY to 15.8GW during this period.

Strategic growth Adani Green is transforming India's clean energy landscape: CEO Adani Green's CEO Ashish Khanna emphasized the company's remarkable achievement in India's transition to clean energy. He said, "Adani Green Energy added 1.6GW of greenfield renewable energy capacity in Q1 FY26, taking the total addition to 4.9GW over the past year." He also noted that investments at Khavda in Gujarat and other resource-rich sites are yielding results with superior operational performance and industry-best EBITDA margins.