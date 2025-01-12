Adani Group to invest ₹75,000cr in these sectors of Chhattisgarh
What's the story
Indian conglomerate Adani Group, headed by Chairman Gautam Adani, has announced a whopping ₹75,000 crore investment in Chhattisgarh.
The investment will be made in various sectors such as power, cement, education, healthcare, skill development as well as tourism.
The announcement comes after Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai met Adani.
Power expansion
Adani Group's investment to boost power generation
Most of the investment, ₹60,000 crore, will go toward expanding Adani Group's power plants in Raipur, Korba and Raigarh.
This move is expected to boost Chhattisgarh's total power generation capacity by another 6,120MW.
The plan also includes a ₹5,000 crore allocation for the development and expansion of the group's cement plants in the state.
CSR commitment
Adani Foundation to support social initiatives
Apart from infrastructure development, the Adani Group has also promised ₹10,000 crore in the next four years for projects in education, skill development, healthcare, and tourism.
These will be carried out through their corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm, the Adani Foundation.
The investment is likely to boost the economy and generate employment opportunities in Chhattisgarh.
Future prospects
Potential collaborations in defense and data centers
The meeting between CM Sai and Adani also delved into the possibility of manufacturing defense-related equipment.
They also discussed the possibility of setting up data centers and a Global Capability Centre in Chhattisgarh.
These potential projects could further add to the state's economic growth and job creation, making it more developed.