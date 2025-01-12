What's the story

Indian conglomerate Adani Group, headed by Chairman Gautam Adani, has announced a whopping ₹75,000 crore investment in Chhattisgarh.

The investment will be made in various sectors such as power, cement, education, healthcare, skill development as well as tourism.

The announcement comes after Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai met Adani.