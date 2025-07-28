Dilip Kumar-Raj Kapoor's Pakistan homes to be turned into museums

Reconstruction and renovation process on the ancestral homes of iconic Indian actors Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor in Peshawar , Pakistan, began on Monday. The project is expected to take two years and cost around ₹70 million, according to Dr. Abdus Samad, Director of Archaeology, per PTI. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has allocated funds for this initiative, which involves both structural and aesthetic restoration of these historic residences.

Project details Houses to be restored to original condition The Directorate of Archaeology and Museums has been assigned to oversee the renovation work, with an aim to restore the buildings to their original condition. The provincial Archaeology Department plans to turn both houses into museums dedicated to the lives and careers of the legendary actors. Both Kumar and Kapoor are legendary Bollywood actors, loved equally in India and Pakistan.

Economic impact Houses declared national heritage sites in 2014 The project was announced after the houses were declared a national heritage site by the then-Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif on July 13, 2014. Dr. Samad emphasized that the primary goal of this initiative is to preserve the historical and cultural heritage of the province while promoting heritage tourism. "This initiative will not only boost local tourism but also create new employment opportunities," he added.