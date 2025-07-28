'Amit Shah should take moral responsibility for Pahalgam': Gaurav Gogoi 

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has slammed the central government over its handling of national security, particularly in light of the Pahalgam terror attack. Speaking during a debate on Operation Sindoor in Parliament, Gogoi questioned why war wasn't an option after repeated attacks. He asked how terrorists entered Baisaran wearing soldier uniforms and why they haven't been caught yet. He also held Union Home Minister Amit Shah accountable for the recent security breakdown in Pahalgam, claiming the minister cannot shift blame.

Policy critique Attack part of Pakistan's plan to disrupt peace: Gogoi "The Home Minister has to take moral responsibility and cannot hide behind the LG," Gogoi said. Gogoi also slammed the government's foreign policy, saying it was part of Pakistan's plan to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir. He alleged that this attack aimed to destabilize the region's economy and create unrest. Despite having advanced surveillance technology like drones and Pegasus, he said, no progress has been made in apprehending those responsible for the Pahalgam attack.

Security concerns What kind of arrangements are in place? : Gogoi Gogoi also raised concerns over the continued presence of terrorism in the Valley, even after the abrogation of Article 370. He asked what kind of arrangements are in place that allow terror activities to continue. The Congress leader also highlighted how helpless victims were during the Pahalgam attack, citing an incident where an ambulance took almost an hour to reach Baisaran.