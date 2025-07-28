Indian oil refiner Nayara Energy sues Microsoft over suspended services
What's the story
Nayara Energy, a Russia-backed Indian oil refiner, has filed a lawsuit against Microsoft. The legal action comes after the US tech giant abruptly suspended key services. The company has approached the Delhi High Court with a plea for an interim injunction and immediate restoration of Microsoft's services. It claims that despite having fully paid licenses, it is being denied access to its own data and proprietary tools/products by Microsoft.
Impact
Nayara Energy seeks resumption of services
Nayara Energy has claimed that Microsoft's suspension of services has impacted its operations. The company alleges that the tech giant is denying it access to its own data, proprietary tools, and products. The refiner is now seeking an immediate resumption of these services from Microsoft through legal means.