Indian oil refiner Nayara Energy sues Microsoft over suspended services

Nayara Energy, a Russia-backed Indian oil refiner, has filed a lawsuit against Microsoft. The legal action comes after the US tech giant abruptly suspended key services. The company has approached the Delhi High Court with a plea for an interim injunction and immediate restoration of Microsoft's services. It claims that despite having fully paid licenses, it is being denied access to its own data and proprietary tools/products by Microsoft.