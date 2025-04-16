Mamaearth parent takes HUL to court over 'misleading' Lakme advertisement
What's the story
Honasa Consumer Ltd, the parent firm of skincare brand Mamaearth, has sued Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL).
The lawsuit filed at Delhi High Court accuses HUL of airing a misleading advertisement for beauty brand Lakme.
The campaign, titled "SPF Lie Detector Test," allegedly undermines rival products, including a sunscreen from Honasa's other brand, The Derma Co.
Controversy
Lakme's ad accused of undermining rival products
The controversial Lakme ad uses a "hit and run" visual metaphor, suggesting other sunscreens fail on SPF protection.
Honasa claims this ad misleads consumers and damages its products' reputation through false implications.
HUL defended the campaign, saying, "The gold standard and globally recognised method to test the efficacy of sunscreen is SPF in-vivo testing, something that Lakme has been doing since 2015. Unfortunately, there are several brands in the market who have been falsely claiming SPF 50. "
Legal proceedings
Delhi HC seeks HUL's response
After an initial hearing, the Delhi HC has sought a response from HUL, noting that the Lakme ad appears disparaging "on the face of it."
Honasa is seeking an immediate stop to the advertisement, which it alleges damages its brands' reputation.
The case will be heard again on April 17, where both sides will present their arguments.
Competition
Mamaearth co-founder challenges Lakme
Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh, welcomed Lakme to the "in-vivo tested SPF 50 club, finally."
She said she was proud of Mamaearth's role in challenging norms and encouraging brands toward clean label ingredients.
Alagh also highlighted The Derma Co.'s commitment to honest active disclosures and claims based on science.
She said this has led to immense consumer love, which many competitors envy.