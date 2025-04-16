What's the story

IndusInd Bank is staring at a leadership crisis, after the discovery of discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio to the tune of ₹1,979 crore.

At least three senior executives are expected to resign in the coming months, CNBC-TV18 reported.

This includes CEO Sumant Kathpalia and Deputy CEO Arun Khurana, who was in charge of global markets, including the derivatives portfolio.