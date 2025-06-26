Authors sue Microsoft for using their books to train AI

Industry implications

Lawsuit part of broader trend

The lawsuit against Microsoft is part of a wider trend where authors, news outlets, and other copyright holders are suing tech companies over the alleged misuse of their material in AI training. This includes Meta Platforms, Anthropic, and Microsoft-backed OpenAI. The case comes just a day after a California federal judge ruled that Anthropic's use of books to train its AI systems was fair use under US copyright law but it could still be liable for pirating their books.