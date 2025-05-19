Microsoft 365 Copilot gets major redesign to enhance AI workflows
What's the story
Microsoft has announced a major update to its Copilot AI at the Build 2025 conference.
The tech giant has introduced the "Wave 2 Spring release," which comes with a redesigned Microsoft 365 Copilot app.
Along with it, it has also unveiled Copilot Tuning, an innovative "low-code" approach for developing AI models customized for specific business data and processes.
App update
New features in Microsoft 365 Copilot app
The revamped Microsoft 365 Copilot app emphasizes on interacting with the AI to accomplish certain tasks.
The user interface has been designed to be simple and intuitive.
Users will also get access to their existing agents and collaborative pages, along with a built-in store for buying new agents.
Plus, you can create Copilot Notebooks to collect digital scraps, just like OneNote or Evernote.
AI development
Copilot Tuning: A game-changer for businesses
Set to launch in June for early adopters, Copilot Tuning is aimed at empowering businesses instead of relying solely on OpenAI's ChatGPT model.
For a subscription fee of $30 per seat, companies can leverage the Microsoft 365 Copilot app, which includes this capability, to create AI agents that reflect their unique voice and expertise.
For example, a law firm could use it to draft documents and arguments automatically without any coding required.
Collaboration
Enhanced collaboration with Copilot Studio
Microsoft's current tool for creating AI agents, Copilot Studio, will also be improved.
The new version will enable agents to share data, work together on tasks, and split their workload according to each agent's expertise.
Meaning, an HR agent could possibly work with an IT agent instead of working alone in their own domains.